Harvey Douglas Celler Harvey Douglas Celler passed away in his home on February 13, 2020 in Marin County, California at the age of 80. Harvey was born May 23, 1939 in New York to parents Edwin and Helen Celler. He grew up with his younger brother Orrin in the Bronx and Long Beach, NY. After graduating from Fairleigh Dickinson University, he became an entrepreneur and eventually had his own company, Harvey Celler California, specializing in manufacturing maternity clothes. He retired after 40 years in the garment industry and was able to dedicate his time to raising his kids Ashley, Tobyn, and EJ. He was an avid sportsman and coached his kids in many sports including baseball, basketball, and soccer. He could build and put things together, he did things "his way" and was always willing to do anything outdoors; a true guy's guy who loved to relax with a Cuban cigar. His laugh and generosity of spirit touched all those around him and he loved sharing the wisdom he gained throughout his life; he knew how to tell a good story. His best qualities live on in his children and grandchildren, a reminder of what a strong, capable, tenacious and lovable person he was. His presence and character will be truly missed. He is survived by his wife Marsha; his son EJ; his daughter Ashley, his daughter Tobyn; his grandsons Jackson, Griffin and Phoenix; and his stepchildren Deliese, Derek and Lanning. A memorial service will be held at Congregation Rodef Sholom, 170 North San Pedro Rd, San Rafael, CA on Sunday, March 1st at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to USCF. To donate go to: www.makeagift.ucssf.edu select "other" and type in "MC2 Heart Transplant Patient Fund."
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Feb. 23, 2020