Harvey S Rogers November 28, 1923 March 23, 2019 Harvey Rogers of Belvedere passed away peacefully at age 95 with loving family by his side. As a 3rd generation San Franciscan, Harvey always greeted family, friends and even strangers with the biggest smile ever and was ready to share a detailed story on any number of subjects which might reel in his captivated audience. As much as he loved telling stories, he equally loved focusing on you and hearing your stories. Life delighted Harvey in so many ways. He regularly demonstrated to so many of us that he was never too old to learn. At 9 years of age his parents Sanford and Eda Rogers gave Harvey a full size Ivor Johnson bicycle. This led to the beginning of a work ethic that would remain with him his entire life. Harvey got a job on Saturdays delivering the Saturday Evening Post by bike. Harvey was active in Boy Scout Troop 17 at Congregation Emanu-El where he learned the value of doing 'good deeds' daily and acquired a strong affinity for the outdoors. He acquired his love of cars during his Lowell High School years when he bought his first car, a 1929 used Ford Model A at age 16. His knowledge of old cars in recent years even exceeded docents at the Blackhawk Car Museum in Danville. In 1943 Harvey entered the V-7 Naval training program. A quick learner, he passed the rigors of midshipmen and gunnery school. As an officer on the 900' heavy cruiser, the USS Columbus, Harvey had 23 seaman under his supervision. Returning from the war, Harvey began designing and producing a line of hand-crafted metal household gift items which included candlesticks. It proved to be a tough way to make a living, so Harvey soon transitioned into designing and selling business forms for NCR (National Cash Register). After 20+ years with NCR Harvey started his own company, 'Creative Business Forms'. Harvey married Nancy Bernheim Rogers in 1955, a 1st generation San Franciscan. They raised their two sons, Ken and Steve, on the Belvedere Lagoon and exposed them to the joys of embracing the outdoors, adventures, and travel. Together Harvey and Nancy traveled the world making friends wherever they went. Nancy passed away in 2011, just shy of 56 years of marriage. Full retirement from the working world came for Harvey in the mid-1990's. He used that transition to follow another of his passions, gardening. He completed the rigorous 18-week intensive Master Gardener Program. Once certified, each new Master Gardener was encouraged to take on a community volunteer project. In May 1995 Harvey stepped forward to help lead the project of turning a mud-hole at Blackie's Pasture in Tiburon into a public garden filled with native plants. Engaging Marin Master Gardeners and other gardening enthusiasts, he organized them to plant, upgrade, irrigate and tend to what you see today. Harvey managed a sizeable crew of volunteers at the garden, prepared budgets, and secured funding from 4 agencies for 20+ years. Until the end he was still visiting Harvey's Garden and assessing which plants needed replacing and what would be good choices. Even with his vast knowledge he was happy to collaborate and get input from other professionals. In November 2013 the space was officially named 'Harvey's Garden' and a bronze plaque was erected in October 2014. Harvey's devoted caregivers at The Redwoods in Mill Valley referred to him as 'The Happiest Man on Earth' a model for positive thinking extremely kind, generous, and optimistic. Always looking forward and never regretting the past. Always happy to beat you in a game of Gin Rummy. Harvey's life lessons will be remembered by so many, including his two loving sons, Kenneth Rogers (Jennifer Knowles) and Stephen Rogers (Catherine Rogers); two granddaughters, Kristi Rogers and Jenny Rogers; brother-in-law, Bob Bernheim (Susan Bernheim); nieces and nephews, Judy Bettman Matzkin (Terry Matzkin), Roger Bettman (Eileen Bettman), Barry Bettman, Brenda Bernheim Straub (Carl Straub), Brad Bernheim (Cynthia Bernheim), and Susie Finch; 4 great nieces and nephews, Rabbi Laurie Matzkin (Aviv Matzkin), Aaron Matzkin (Erica Matzkin), Sarah Bettman and Justin Bettman. Harvey was the great-grand uncle to three little ones. May his memory be a blessing. Donations in Harvey's memory may be made to: The Tiburon Peninsula Foundation, P.O. Box 210, Belvedere Tiburon, CA 94920 indicate on check 'Harvey's Garden' or at: www.tiburonpeninsulafoundation.org or the .
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Mar. 31, 2019