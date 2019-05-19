|
Heidi M. Heydel Age 85, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 12, 2019 in Santa Rosa, California. She was the widow of Rolf Heydel. They shared 55 years of marriage together. Born in Dubendorf, Switzerland, she arrived in North America in her late teens. She initially settled in London, Ontario Canada where she met and married Rolf. In 1961, she and Rolf moved to Inglewood, California for one year before permanently moving to Mill Valley, California. She was employed at Bank of America in Mill Valley while raising her three daughters. She enjoyed travelling to exotic countries, gardening, cooking, playing tennis with her husband and playing cards with her girlfriends. She will be remembered for loving her family unconditionally with strength and grace. She is survived by her three daughters, two grandchildren and two great grandchildren. A private memorial service will be held at a later date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to any .
Published in Marin Independent Journal on May 19, 2019