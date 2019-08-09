|
|
Helen Elizabeth Graham Aug 7, 1926 July 18, 2019 Helen Elizabeth Graham (née Howie) of Greenbrae passed away peacefully on July 18, 2019, at the age of 92 surrounded by her family, caregivers and beloved little dog, Murphy. She was predeceased by her husband of 49 years, James H. Graham, and her sisters, Meta Rizer and Mary Hartley. She is survived by her two daughters Linda (Edward) Steidle of Kentfield and Jodie Graham of Petaluma. She was the proud and loving grandmother of Michelle Steidle, Catherine Steidle, Jaymes Potts, Jordan Potts and Joseph Potts. She is also survived by her sister Patricia Hockley of Winnipeg, Manitoba. Helen was born on August 7, 1926, in the small farming village of Simpson, Saskatchewan, Canada, to Elwood and Edna (Morrison) Howie. After high school, Helen continued her education at the Regina Grey Nuns' Hospital and School of Nursing where she earned her R.N degree. She began her nursing career at the local hospital in Watrous, Saskatchewan, where she was ultimately promoted to Matron of the hospital. A few years later, Helen moved to San Francisco where she worked as a surgical nurse before taking a position as a nurse on the SS Lurline and the SS President Wilson passenger liners. In 1956 she met James H. Graham of San Francisco. They were married in 1957 and they moved to Marin County in 1960. She was a resident of Greenbrae and Larkspur for the rest of her life. In 2015, she moved to The Tamalpais Marin Retirement Community. Helen had a great passion for life and was always ready for a new adventure. She enjoyed traveling, dancing, playing the piano, painting and playing bridge with her friends. She approached life with a positive attitude and embraced the world with a smile. She touched many people with her kindness and caring. Her spirit will live on in all the members of her family and in her many friends. A Celebration of Life will be held in her honor in the Garden Room at the Marin Art and Garden Center on September 8, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations be made in her memory to the Foundation for Fighting Blindness.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019