|
|
Helen Marie Green Helen Marie Green died peacefully at the age of 78 on April 16, 2020 surrounded by family. Helen Marie Green (Patton) was born March 4, 1942 in Austin, TX to Robert Edward Lee and Velma (Bonner) Patton. Her name was Helen, but most people knew her as "Marie" or "Nanni." At the age of three her family relocated to Marin City, CA. Marie graduated from Tamalpais High School in 1960 and continued her education at College of Marin, graduating as a CNA. She attended Cornerstone Church in Marin City, CA until she was no longer able to travel. She worked as a Senior Secretary, for the County of Marin Board of Supervisors, for over 20 years. Marie was preceded in death by her parents Robert Edward Lee and Velma Patton, and her husband Phaterrell. Marie is survived by her five children: Theresa Quiett, Douglas Quiett Jr, Annette Quiett, Gina Compton and Daytanya Green; eight grandchildren: Darryl Compton, Derrell Compton, Matthew Huff, Monique Huff, Danea Walker, James Cook IV, Tyrrell Bland, and Frederick Lambrecht; seven great-grandchildren: Cashis and Carter Compton, Dominick and Kiana Huff, Cameron Haynes, Riley Walker, and Jabari Cook. Throughout her life Marie welcomed numerous children into her home as her surrogate children and grandchildren. A memorial will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the family c/o Danea Walker, 4 Hutchins Way, Apt 416, Novato, CA 94949. Condolences can be sent to www.remembr.com/helen.marie.green.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Apr. 28, 2020