Helen P Andrewsen Helen Lucile Porter Andrewsen, age 98, of San Rafael, California, passed away Wednesday May 22, at Villa Marin in San Rafael. The daughter of the late Orville Houston and Sophia Hazel (Kiser) Porter, she was born in Jackson Township, Indiana on April 11, 1921. Helen grew up on a farm in southeastern Indiana, near Rushville. A graduate of Rushville HS, she then attended Purdue University, a first in her family, with a major in Home Economics and Nutrition. She met and married her husband of 75 years there, Harry William, Jr, and spent the next 4 years moving around the US while he helped large refineries to convert to making jet aviation fuel. After their three children went off to college, Helen returned to college herself at age 40 to earn her teaching credential at USF. She taught 4th grade and was the librarian in the Dixie School District in Terra Linda. She was a consistent and persistent advocate for continued education. It gives a person choices, she would say to her grand-children and great-grandchildren. Among her proudest accomplishments was influencing family members to seek higher education. Together, she and husband Harry enjoyed camping in the high Sierra, often with their children and their families, as well as travelling throughout Europe. Helen was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Lawrence and sister Florence, husband Harry and daughter Peggy. She is survived by brother Mark Porter, sons William and Eric, six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Cremation will occur at the Mt. Tamalpais Mortuary in San Rafael where she will be interred. In keeping with Helen's love of flowers, she would encourage well wishers to pick a bouquet of colorful and fragrant flowers to place on their table to enjoy as they think of her.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on June 2, 2019