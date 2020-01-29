|
Helen Severietti Helen Severietti passed away peacefully on January 25, 2020, in Mill Valley, CA at the age of 85. She was surrounded by her family, which was a fitting end for a woman who lived her life on her own terms. She will be remembered by all who knew her for her warm smile and sunny disposition. Born on April 3, 1934 in Maryhill, Iowa to John and Bernice Lawniczak, Helen was always a farm girl at heart. She graduated from Rochester (MN) Junior College and continued her education at the University of Minnesota. She worked as a medical secretary at the University Hospitals of Minneapolis before she met Vincent. In 1960, Helen married Vincent Severietti and moved to California. Together, the couple built a business, Novato Pharmacy, a family of four children, and a wonderful life together in Novato where Helen resided for more than 45 years. Helen was a member of Our Lady of Loretto Church and Saint Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, as well as the Red Hat Society. She did volunteer work for many organizations including the and Novato Community Hospital. In addition to running Novato Pharmacy, she also worked as a secretary at San Jose Middle School and Warren Capital Corporation. Helen's greatest joys in life were her faith, her family, and the San Francisco Giants. She had many interests including birdwatching, astronomy, singing, and had a lifelong love of learning. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Jane Michelsen, and husband, Vincent Severietti. Survivors include her children: Nanci Boyd and her husband Nathan, of Novato; Linda Torres of Red Bluff, CA; Ted Severietti and his wife Lisa, of Peoria, AZ; and Vicki Chavez and her husband Matthew, of Santa Rosa, CA. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren, Noah and Natalie Boyd, Rachael (Torres) Hartkopf and Emilia Torres, Vincent and Dominic Severietti, and Katie and Lauren Chavez. Services will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Anthony of Padua Catholic Parish, 1000 Cambridge Street, Novato, CA. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Helen's honor would be appreciated to either Hospice by the Bay, 17 E. Sir Francis Drake Blvd., Larkspur, CA 94939 or the CJD Foundation, 3634 W. Market Street, Suite 110, Akron, OH 44333.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020