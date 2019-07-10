|
|
Helen Theresa DeCarlo Helen Theresa DeCarlo passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019 surrounded by her loving family; she was 97 years of age. She was born in here in Mill Valley as Helen Theresa Zucchini to Germaine and Adelle Zucchini. As a young adult, Helen enjoyed working outside the home as a purchasing agent with Emporium department store and then putting her artistic abilities to work knitting sweaters for a clothing designer and as a professional gift wrapper with Macy's department store. Once the Marin IJ newspaper described Helen in a news story as the "Julia Child of Gift Wrap." But her greatest accomplishment was as a homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, relative and friend. She married John 64 years ago. Helen was loving, caring, open hearted, positive, loyal. Missing her greatly is her husband John DeCarlo of San Anselmo; her children, John DeCarlo, Jr. (Debbie) of Vancouver, WA; James DeCarlo (Lisa) of Mill Valley and Caroline Beyer (Ken) of San Rafael; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren all of whom were equally special to her; and many loving family members and friends. The Visitation is 4:00 - 8:00 p.m., with the Rosary Vigil Service at 6:00 p.m., Friday, July 12, 2019 at Monte's Chapel of the Hills in San Anselmo. The Funeral Mass is 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 13 at St. Rita Catholic Church, Fairfax.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on July 10, 2019