Helen TruttmanNov. 25, 1916 - Nov. 28, 2020Point Reyes Station, CAPassed away peacefully Saturday, November 28, 2020 at her home in Pt. Reyes Station. Age, 104 years. Adored wife of the late Armin Truttman. Loving mother of Marilyn Caldwell (David), Stephen Truttman (Joan) and Stan Truttman (Janet). Cherished grandmother of Jon, Pamela, Ken, Tina, Lisa, Jim, Ann, Joe, Tracey and Tim. Helen is also survived by many great and great-great grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews and other family members. The family would like to thank her longtime caregiver Tirisa Matanisiga for many years of dedicated and loving care that she gave to Helen. She was born in Oklahoma but came to Dos Palos, California as a young girl. She met her future husband, Armin, at Dos Palos High School. They were married in 39. They came to Point Reyes Station in 1943 where they raised their family on the family ranch. Helen was devoted to her husband and children. She was a fabulous cook, and the family was always amazed how she could pull a meal together from nothing. Helen was a longtime member of Pt. Reyes Presbyterian Church. She was also a leader of 4-H for many years and was a member of The Forester's of America and the Olema Women's Fire Auxiliary. A private graveside service will be held Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Olema Cemetery, Olema. The family prefers memorial contributions in her memory be made to Hospice of Petaluma, 416 Payran St., Petaluma, CA 94952.