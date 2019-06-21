|
Helen (Scettrini) Valsecchi June 24, 1926 - June 6, 2019 Helen Valsecchi passed away on June 6, 2019 following an extended illness. She was born to Henry Scettrini, Sr. and Virginia M. Scettrini on June 24, 1926. She was a native of Marin County and grew up with her brothers, Edward and Henry, and her sister, Edna, in Marin County. Helen graduated from San Rafael High School in June 1944. She married the love of her life and best friend Jiacinto (Chico") Valsecchi, in May of 1979. They spent 35 wonderful years together. They could often be seen walking all over San Rafael together. They thoroughly enjoyed trips to Switzerland to visit family, and enjoyed many hours visiting local family. Helen was known for her thoughtfulness and kindheartedness to others. Helen began her work career at J. B. Rice Company, a home hardware store in San Rafael. After 10 years, she moved on to work in the payroll department for the Marin County School District for the remainder of her work career. Helen was fortunate to be taken care of by a compassionate team of ladies for whom she cared deeply. She is survived by several nieces, nephews and many friends. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Saint Rafael's Catholic Church at 11 a.m., followed by interment at Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery. The family requests that any donations in memory of Helen be made to Sutter Hospice at 2800 Leavenworth Street #350B, San Francisco, CA, 94133.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from June 21 to June 23, 2019