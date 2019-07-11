|
Helen Wilkey Austin May 27, 1932 - June 17, 2019 Helen Wilkey Austin died peacefully on June 17, 2019 at Nazareth House in San Rafael, CA. Helen's pioneer ancestors headed to the gold fields from Wisconsin in 1849, eventually settling in California. Born and raised in San Francisco's Haight-Ashbury neighborhood, Helen was a graduate of Star of the Sea High School. In her teenage years, she summered at the Russian River in Guerneville, where she met the love of her life, Oliver Austin. They were married in 1952 and spent the next 50 years together until Ollie's death in 2002. They moved to Fairfax in 1955 and raised their five children: Judith (Peter Brown), Jeff (Lorna Franceschi), Sue (Garrett Moynihan), Mike (Dawn Reitz), and Laura (James Reeds). Helen was active in St. Rita's Parish. An avid birdwatcher, she was concerned about environmental issues and felt inspired to help children develop an appreciation for nature. Helen was a Girl Scout leader and an outdoor instructor for the Richardson Bay Audubon Center's Bay Shore Studies Program. For many years she directed Ross Valley Community for Schools, coordinating afterschool enrichment programs. She loved her Giants, gardening, and travel, and she was known for her beautiful knitting, which she taught for decades, and the holiday cookies she delivered to neighborhood children. Helen's life centered on family. The highlight of every year was a two-week vacation to Lake Tahoe's west shore, where children, grandchildren, and family friends waterskied, hiked, swam, boated, and created lasting memories. Helen is survived by her five children; grandchildren Anna and Charlie Austin, Jeff and Robin Moynihan, and Madeleine and Andy Reeds; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, James Roberts Wilkey and Alice Collins; her brother, James "Jimmy" Wilkey; and her longtime companion, Aldo Nicolai. The family is grateful for the loving care Helen received from Kaiser Permanente and Nazareth House staff. A mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, July 27 at 11 a.m. at St. Rita's Catholic Church in Fairfax, followed by a gathering for family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the League to Save Lake Tahoe/Keep Tahoe Blue, 2608 Lake Tahoe Boulevard, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150, www.keeptahoeblue.org; or GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer, PO Box 418372, Boston, MA 02241-8372, or visit: www.go2foundation.org.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from July 11 to July 14, 2019