Henry Holten "Holt" Cole, Jr. Oct. 18, 1954 - Oct. 27, 2019 Holt graduated from A.E. Kent Elementary School, Redwood High School, College of Marin, where he won the Athlete of the year, and Cal, where he received a degree in Landscape Architecture. Holt's office was on 2nd Street in San Rafael. Holt was a member of Delta Sigma Phi Alum and San Rafael Rotary. Preceding Holt in death were his father, Henry Holten Cole, Sr. ("Baldy"); grandparents, Henry S. Cole and Wilmith (Fitzwater) Cole; Dr. Matthew Hazeltine and Mildred (Emmerton) Hazeltine; and uncle, Matthew Hazeltine, Jr. Holt is survived by his mother, Mary Hazeltine Cole; his four brothers, Bill Cole, Marit (Peterson) Cole and their children, Bret and Danielle, all of Santa Rosa; Jim Cole, Vikki (Hassell) Cole and their children, Jonathan, Christopher, Scotty and Anthony, all of Petaluma; Matt Cole of San Anselmo; Dr. Bob Cole, Dr. Megan (Hill) Cole and their children, Matilda and Wilfred, all of Auckland, NZ; and uncle, Tom Hazeltine. A Memorial will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at St. John's Church, 14 Lagunitas Road, Ross, CA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to .
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Nov. 24, 2019