Herbert C. Belben Beloved husband, father, brother and uncle passed away early Thanksgiving morning following a short bout of pneumonia. He was the eldest son born to Herbert and Catherine (Sarah) Belben on July 9th, 1926 in San Francisco. His mother raised him during the Great Depression with (four) siblings: Marjorie (Budgie), Barbara (Pete), Beverly (Eddie) and Paul (Susan). Although times may have been tough, Herb still managed to seek out adventure in between door-to-door delivery of the five cent "Liberty Magazine" and prescription drugs for Doc Lloyd of Lloyd's Pharmacy. During this time, Herb's mother suggested he join the Navy and on July 9th, 1943 (his 17th birthday), she provided her authorization for him to enlist. Off he went to Farragut, Idaho for basic training and gunnery school, returning to Treasure Island before leaving for New Caledonia as he waited for an assignment to the USS Cleveland. He was later reassigned to the USS Mascoma (built at the Kaiser Shipyard in Sausalito) and then assigned to USS Lowndes before being honorably discharged in April of '46. Herb obtained his diploma from the Polytechnic High School ('48) and then headed on to City College of SF for an AA Degree. While attending CCSF, he and some friends decided they would be sworn into the SFPD as Special Duty Officers but more importantly, he also met Gloria Aliphat who became the love of his life. Things changed for the better with Gloria and they married on August 27, 1950 at St. Luke's Church in SF. Then at the suggestion of Gloria's older sister and husband, they viewed a home owned by a family in Santa Venetia who were moving to a town across the Bay. Herb and Gloria fell in love with Marin and purchased the home with a dollar, a handshake and a few signatures to assume the VA loan. Together they moved in on the day of their wedding anniversary in 1960 and cherished all 57 years they were there. Herb was originally hired by Continental Insurance in '53 and in '69, he opened his own agency and grew it substantially by taking over numerous independents until he sold it in '84. Life was never dull around Rosal Way yet he managed to serve as the Chairman of the Gallinas Village Community Service Dist. from '65 to '81, coached baseball and helped to build parks in the neighborhood: Adrian/Rosal, Pueblo & Candy's Parks. He and best friend, Archie Womble, went on to create the Scabo Racquet Club (Herb had a one mean "slice") and later, together with Walt Rudolph, went on to gather signatures for a bond measure to purchase/preserve open space for the San Pedro Mountain Open Preserves. Herb may have started from very humble beginnings but together he and Gloria created a home where family and friends were more than just welcome they were celebrated. Holidays, birthdays, anniversaries, block parties or for virtually any reason, all were invited in for a glass and some cheer. Although Gloria passed way too soon in 2002, Herb was positive by nature which served him well throughout his 93 years. With the kindness and love from his caretakers, Maria Munoz and her sister Digna Aceituno, he was so fortunate to maintain his good health, a mischievous sense of humor and true zest for life. Dad, we will all miss you but find comfort in knowing you are with your dance partner now. We raise our glass and toast to a life well lived. Cheers to you! Herb is survived by his sister Barbara, brother Paul (Susan), daughter Diane (Brian), and sons Kirk (Christine), Barry and Scott (Quinn), six grandchildren, one great grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be held at Valley Memorial Park in Novato at 11:00 a.m. on January 4th, 2020.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30, 2019