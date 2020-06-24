Hermine Boyadjian Hermine Boyadjian, 81, passed peacefully in Carson City, Nevada on June 17, 2020. Born in Aleppo, Syria in 1938, she attended the Karen Jeppe Armenian High School and College in Aleppo. Hermine immigrated to the United States in 1961. She eventually moved to San Francisco where she met and married Nazareth. Hermine and Nazareth later moved to San Rafael, where they lived for 44 years and raised their two children, Mark (Julie, sons David and Michael) of Reno, NV and daughter Maral Boyadjian of Tiburon. Hermine worked in real estate as an agent and later as a broker for more than 25 years. After 51 years of marriage, Nazareth passed on in 2015. Hermine is survived by her children, grandsons whom she adored, six brothers, three sisters, countless cousins, nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, and dear, close friends. Private services will be held in late September. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the Middle East Children's Alliance: https://secure.everyaction. com/AUWs21rKXUW_ obajEMyeXA2.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Jun. 24, 2020.