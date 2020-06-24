Hermine Boyadjian
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Hermine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hermine Boyadjian Hermine Boyadjian, 81, passed peacefully in Carson City, Nevada on June 17, 2020. Born in Aleppo, Syria in 1938, she attended the Karen Jeppe Armenian High School and College in Aleppo. Hermine immigrated to the United States in 1961. She eventually moved to San Francisco where she met and married Nazareth. Hermine and Nazareth later moved to San Rafael, where they lived for 44 years and raised their two children, Mark (Julie, sons David and Michael) of Reno, NV and daughter Maral Boyadjian of Tiburon. Hermine worked in real estate as an agent and later as a broker for more than 25 years. After 51 years of marriage, Nazareth passed on in 2015. Hermine is survived by her children, grandsons whom she adored, six brothers, three sisters, countless cousins, nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, and dear, close friends. Private services will be held in late September. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the Middle East Children's Alliance: https://secure.everyaction. com/AUWs21rKXUW_ obajEMyeXA2.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved