Holden "Howie" Herrin Seaman, aviator, and commander in the United States Navy, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Holden "Howie" Herrin died, July 21, 2019, at his home in San Rafael, CA. Howie is survived by Lorraine, his wife of 53 years, daughters Patricia Cantrell, Deborah Raynaud, Penny Wright, son Russell Furtney, 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Born in 1928 to Bessie and Herman Herrin in Fort Lupton, CO, Howie was the fourth of five children. In the 1930's, the family moved to Ashland, OR. In 1945, Howie joined the Navy at 17. To become a pilot and officer, he enrolled in the Naval Candidate Program. During the Korean War, Howie flew 77 combat missions off the USS Boxer and USS Kearsarge with Flight Squadron 144. He accumulated 5,000+ hours of flight time, 500+ landings on 15 different carriers, and was shot down over the Sea of Japan. After Korea, Howie attended the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, majoring in Political Science and International Relations. Howie retired from the Navy in 1973 and began a career in Marin County real estate. In 1990, Howie served as President of the Marin Association of Realtors, and on the Marin County Grand Jury in 1995. In 1997, Howie lost 90% of his vision. He attended special training and received Huxley, his first of two seeing-eye dogs from Guide Dogs for the Blind. Howie became the Director of the Vision Impaired of Marin and served on the board for Marin Center for Independent Living. Howie's resiliency, charisma, and positivity were a constant throughout his life. He entertained everyone with captivating stories and always had a joke to tell. After a life full of monumental experience and dedicated service to friends, family, and country, Howie will be missed, remembered, and loved.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2019