Home

POWERED BY

Hope Rehlaender

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hope Rehlaender Obituary
Hope Rehlaender Long-time Mill Valley resident, Hope Rehlaender, passed away peacefully with Don, her husband of 62 years, at her side. She and Don traveled extensively and were avid opera and theater buffs. After raising her children, Hope melded her great loves of gardening and the arts into a career as a landscape architect. She is sorely missed by her husband, their three children; Wende, Bruce and Jean, and three granddaughters; Nicole, Jamie, and Sophie.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hope's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -