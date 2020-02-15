|
Hope Rehlaender Long-time Mill Valley resident, Hope Rehlaender, passed away peacefully with Don, her husband of 62 years, at her side. She and Don traveled extensively and were avid opera and theater buffs. After raising her children, Hope melded her great loves of gardening and the arts into a career as a landscape architect. She is sorely missed by her husband, their three children; Wende, Bruce and Jean, and three granddaughters; Nicole, Jamie, and Sophie.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2020