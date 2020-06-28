Howard Arneson 5/25/21 6/15/20 Howard Arneson, a longtime resident of Northern California, passed away June 15, 2020 at the age of 99. Howard was an accomplished marksman, inventor and go-fast boating enthusiast. Howard was predeceased by his wife Eva; brother Robert; father Howard, Sr.; mother Rose and sister Dorothy. He is survived by his only child, daughter Christine, grandson David and his wife Kris and great children Kayla and Jack. Arneson was the inventor of the Arneson pool sweep, the automated swimming pool cleaner and the Arneson Surface Drive, which helped make him a legend in the go-fast boating community. The Arneson Surface Drive in its various iterations was his best-known high performance marine product. It was developed in the late 1970s and found immediate success in the offshore racing world. Arneson's most famous boat was the 32-foot Skater Powerboat Catamaran, powered by a 1,323-hp turbine engine. In September 1990, he piloted the 32-footer 1,039 miles up the Mississippi River from New Orleans to St Louis, smashing the previous record by more than seven hours. That accomplishment put Arneson, then 69 years old, in the national spotlight. Howard always said he never felt he really worked a day in his life because he so enjoyed what he was doing. He always seemed to excel in whatever he did, whether it was hunting, fishing, photography or his joy of going fast. With the passing of Howard Arneson, many feel the high-performance marine industry lost one it's most legendary and influential figures, but his family and friends will feel the loss of his smile, positive attitude and kindness.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store