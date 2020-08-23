1/1
Howard Kanter
Howard Kanter Howard Kanter passed away peacefully June 4, 2020. He was born on February 4, 1933 in Chicago to Sidney and Rose (Solomon) Kanter, and was a graduate of The Rayen School in Youngstown, Ohio and The Ohio State University. Upon graduation he entered the Air Force where he became a navigator. After his Air Force commitment, he put his navigational skills to good use sailing the South Pacific. Following a year of adventure, he returned home to Homestead, Florida where he met and married his bride of 59 years, Julia. After several unsatisfying jobs in retail, Howard returned to the sky as a navigator. He had many adventures flying for carriers, such as Civil Air Transport, Air America, Overseas National, and others while living in places such as Tachikawa, Okinawa, and Hawaii. When navigators were replaced by electronics, Howard changed course and became a financial planner. As a devout student of Ralph Stewart, he enjoyed helping clients reach financial security until his retirement. Howard greatly enjoyed the many lifelong friendships he made beginning in high school and continuing through all the years of his life. He was preceded in death by his wife, Julia (Marsh); and is survived by his brother, Daniel; daughter, Kim; son-in-law, Michael; and grandsons, Michael Jr. and Matt. Services will be conducted at a later date.

Published in Marin Independent Journal on Aug. 23, 2020.
