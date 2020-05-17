Hue D. Phan With great sadness, his wife of 56 years, Dien, his children and his grandchildren said goodbye to Hue, on April 21, 2020, after his battle with cancer. He was 87 years old. Hue passed away peacefully in his sleep and was surrounded by his family members over the last several weeks of his life. He will be lovingly remembered by Dien; his three adult children, Quoc, Heidi, and Nam; as well as Heidi's husband, Stefan Peterson and their daughters, Summer and Julia; and Nam's wife and daughter. Hue also leaves behind a surviving sister and a large extended family consisting of sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Born in Vietnam in 1932 into a family of 10 children, Hue grew up in communist North Vietnam. In his early 20s he moved to South Vietnam to flee communism and joined the South Vietnamese Army, first as a translator and then as a liaison officer working closely with the U.S. Army. It was during this time that he met and immediately fell for Dien Thi Chu, whom he married after a short courtship. Hue left Vietnam in 1967 and his family followed six months later, arriving in the U.S. where he was recruited to teach Vietnamese to U.S. military personnel, first in Oahu, Hawaii, and then at Ft. Bragg, North Carolina. In the early-1970s, Hue moved his family across the country to Monterey, CA, to teach Vietnamese at the Defense Language Institute. A couple of years later, as the demand for Vietnamese instructors waned with the end of the war, Hue and Dien relocated to San Rafael where the couple lived until Hue's passing. They owned and operated King Henry VIII restaurant from the late 70's through the 80's. Over the years, Hue and Dien sponsored nearly 50 family members from Vietnam who settled in the U.S. Many sponsored family members have gone on to become successful doctors, engineers and business professionals. Hue had a lot of passions, with his biggest being his love for Dien and their children. In terms of hobbies, he loved woodworking, fishing and gardening and he derived immense joy from cooking with Dien for family and friends. He was known for making delicious beef pho, and for his enthusiasm for creating new recipes and replicating dishes he'd tried and enjoyed so that he could make them at home in his own interpretation. Perhaps nothing gave him more joy than to gather his family for a meal. He will be lovingly remembered and sorely missed for his sense of humor, wisdom and tremendous generosity. A Celebration of Life and service will be postponed until a time when family and friends can gather to honor the memory of Hue. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Continuum Care Hospice Foundation.



