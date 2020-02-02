|
|
Hugh "Buzz" Young May 24, 1938 Jan. 18, 2020 Born in San Francisco to Marguerite & Roy Young. A graduate of Balboa High School. A resident of Mill Valley for the past 60 years. After proudly serving four years in the Air Force, he spent his career as a carpenter, handyman and electrician. Buzz enjoyed swimming, sailing, snow skiing and hunting, also listening to live jazz and rock and roll musicians. He loved spending time with friends and family. Buzz is survived by Betty, his beloved wife of 32 years, his sister Barbara Kelly and several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Mill Valley Community Center on February 29 from 1:00 to 3:00.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Feb. 2, 2020