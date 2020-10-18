1/1
Inez Schlueter Brock
Inez Schlueter Brock Inez Schlueter Brock of Fairfield, CA passed away on September 26 at the age of 97. She was born in St. Louis. Beloved daughter of the late Clifford and Inez Schlueter; beloved wife of the late Perry L. Brock; and her stepson, the late Skipper Brock; and her sister, the late Beverley Peck of St. Louis, MO. She is survived by her two step-grandchildren, three nieces, and their families. She attended the University of California, Berkeley and remained in California. She worked for many years for US Steel Co. in the Tax Department. She loved her family, cooking and entertaining, history and art, had many travels, and had many friends. Her volunteer activities included being president of the Sausalito Women's Club and working as a docent for many years at the De Young Art Museum in San Francisco. Her quick wit and loving heart will be missed by all!

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Oct. 18, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by MarinIJ.com

