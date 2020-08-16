Ingeborg M. Travers 1924 - 2020 Prominent Marin County, California artist Ingeborg Travers has passed away at age 95. In the late 1950s she began to paint images of her family's rustic cabin in Mendocino County. Over the course of the next decade-plus, urged on by her husband, Don Travers, she continued to paint and took lessons from leading Bay Area teachers, most notably the respected Troy Ruddick. Her style was based on the French impressionists, notably Monet and Manet. By the late 1970s her work was displayed at Marin Joe's Restaurant and throughout Marin, with frequent buyers. By the 1980s and 1990s, living and painting much of the time in the Lake Tahoe area, Inge's oil works portraying the Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco skyline, the rugged coast, Marin hills, Tahoe scenery, the Napa wine country, and other iconic Northern California images, were shown at some of the top galleries in the state, including a one-woman show at the Ritz Carlton in San Francisco, as well as top galleries in Marin, Lake Tahoe, and Monterey. Inge Travers came of age during World War II. While still a teenager, she began nurses training in London during the Blitz. When the United States entered the war, having earned her nursing credential, she was given officer's status in a United States Army Air Corp hospital, which by this time was experiencing the impact of V2 rockets, known as "buzz bombs." It could be argued that Inge saw more combat than her future husband Don, an officer in the United States Navy on an aircraft carrier targeted by Japanese kamikazes. Both survived and met in San Francisco, where Don, a graduate of the University of California, was a successful teacher, track and cross-county coach at Lowell, and then Balboa High School. When Don attended the University of San Francisco Law School, Inge helped support the family as a nurse. After several miscarriages, advised she could not carry a pregnancy to birth, she switched doctors and was advised to take a new fertility drug. In 1959 her son Steven was born, and in 1962 the Travers family moved to Marin County. She continued as a nurse at Ross General Hospital until the mid-1960s, when she was able to devote her energies studying and perfecting the craft of oil painting with brush and knife, in the manner of the French masters of the late 19th Century. Inge was energetic and athletic, a lifelong tennis player at the Rafael Raquet Club and the courts of San Anselmo, Fairfax and Northstar-at-Tahoe. She had lifelong friends who loved her sense of humor and frank willingness to tell it like it is. She was loyal and beautiful. She supported her husband as he achieved a great career in coaching, teaching, the military, and the law, before passing at age 93 in 2011. She was the greatest mother in the world and a fabulous grandmother. Inge was the last of four siblings to pass away; and is survived by her son, the writer/historian, Steven Travers of Marin County; stepson, Don Travers of French Polynesia; and granddaughter, Elizabeth Travers Lee of Oregon. Upon her deathbed Inge asked Jesus Christ for forgiveness of her sins and recited the Lord's Prayer with her son. Her son asks only that prayers for Inge be directed to Our Lord Jesus Christ. Amen. A private memorial will be held at the home of Steven Travers in Marin. Contact him at (415) 450-7263 or via email at USCSTEVE1@aol.com.



