Iona Virginia Boro
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Iona's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Iona Virginia Boro Iona Boro, a longtime Marin County resident, died peacefully on June 6, 2020. Born August 10, 1922 in San Francisco, she moved to Marin with her husband, John, in 1956. Iona was predeceased by her husband and her sister Norma. She leaves behind her sons, John (Patti), and Stephen (Jeanie) along with her beloved grandchildren Andrew, Olivia, Stephen and Julia. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a small family service and burial was held last week. Donations can be made to Nazareth House of San Rafael at: www.sistersof nazareth.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved