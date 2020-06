Iona Virginia Boro Iona Boro, a longtime Marin County resident, died peacefully on June 6, 2020. Born August 10, 1922 in San Francisco, she moved to Marin with her husband, John, in 1956. Iona was predeceased by her husband and her sister Norma. She leaves behind her sons, John (Patti), and Stephen (Jeanie) along with her beloved grandchildren Andrew, Olivia, Stephen and Julia. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a small family service and burial was held last week. Donations can be made to Nazareth House of San Rafael at: www.sistersof nazareth.com