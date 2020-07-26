Irene Ann Miller Aug. 20, 1936 - June 11, 2020 After an eight month battle with ovarian cancer, Irene Ann Miller (nee Da San Martino) passed away peacefully at her home in the Santa Cruz Mountains. Irene Ann Da San Martino was born August 20, 1936 in San Francisco. She studied at Marin Catholic High School before attending Dominican College to study history. Irene became a teacher after college and taught for years until eventually spending her final teaching days at St. Mary's Catholic School in Los Gatos. Irene had one sister, Joan (Da San Martino) Keefe, who greeted her in heaven. Irene married Barton Dale Miller on August 5, 1961 and their loving marriage lasted until Bart's passing in 1983. She is survived by her children, Peter Miller (Celia), Donna (Miller) Kelly and Maureen (Miller) O'Brien; and her five grandchildren; loving nieces, nephews, and their respective families. She was the matriarch of the family and truly led by example. Irene's family and strong Catholic faith were of the utmost importance to her. Her generous spirit and numerous acts of kindness were beloved by family, friends, neighbors, and fellow parishioners at Christ Child Church. Irene loved the outdoors and took every opportunity to breathe fresh air and explore the world - whether it be in Yosemite, McCloud, Europe, or around the Bay Area with her Sierra Club hiking group, with whom she led hikes until September of last year. She also loved skiing and skied until she was 80. The environmental and religious causes she supported showed her true compassion for the world and its people. Catholic memorial services are on hold for the time being due to the current environment. Donations can be made to the following environmental and religious causes that were valued by Irene: Christ Child Church, christchild.org/;
Birthright International, birthright.org
; the Sierra Club, act.sierraclub.org
; and the Yosemite Conservancy, yosemite.org/giving
.