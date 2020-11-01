1/1
Jack D. Kriel Jr.
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jack D. Kriel, Jr. Jack D. Kriel, Jr., 77, of Springfield, IL, died on October 24, 2020, from advanced Parkinson's Disease and associated dementia. Jack was born on February 12, 1943, in San Francisco, CA, the oldest son of John D. and Edna Baccaglio Kriel. He married Penny Wollan of Springfield, IL on November 24, 1984, in Oakland, CA. After spending his early years in Marin County and New Orleans, Jack made the Bay Area his home, and later moved to Springfield, IL in 1993. He graduated from Marin Catholic High School, attended St. Patrick's Seminary in Menlo Park, CA and graduated from San Francisco State University. A lifetime achievement came early when in 1970, Jack and a buddy bicycled from Savannah, Georgia to San Francisco. Oh, the stories that came from that ride. Family and friends were the foundation of Jack's life. Those who love and remember him fondly include Penny Wollan-Kriel, Springfield IL, who taught at San Rafael and Terra Linda High Schools; son, John Langston Kriel (fiancée Shawn Sanes), Asheville NC; daughter, Lauren Elizabeth Kriel; brother, Nick (Lea) Kriel, Chico CA; and many in-laws, nieces, and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; sister, Janetta; and brother, Peter. Please visit lincolnlandcs.com for full obituary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by MarinIJ.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved