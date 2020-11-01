Jack D. Kriel, Jr. Jack D. Kriel, Jr., 77, of Springfield, IL, died on October 24, 2020, from advanced Parkinson's Disease and associated dementia. Jack was born on February 12, 1943, in San Francisco, CA, the oldest son of John D. and Edna Baccaglio Kriel. He married Penny Wollan of Springfield, IL on November 24, 1984, in Oakland, CA. After spending his early years in Marin County and New Orleans, Jack made the Bay Area his home, and later moved to Springfield, IL in 1993. He graduated from Marin Catholic High School, attended St. Patrick's Seminary in Menlo Park, CA and graduated from San Francisco State University. A lifetime achievement came early when in 1970, Jack and a buddy bicycled from Savannah, Georgia to San Francisco. Oh, the stories that came from that ride. Family and friends were the foundation of Jack's life. Those who love and remember him fondly include Penny Wollan-Kriel, Springfield IL, who taught at San Rafael and Terra Linda High Schools; son, John Langston Kriel (fiancée Shawn Sanes), Asheville NC; daughter, Lauren Elizabeth Kriel; brother, Nick (Lea) Kriel, Chico CA; and many in-laws, nieces, and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; sister, Janetta; and brother, Peter. Please visit lincolnlandcs.com
