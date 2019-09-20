|
Jack Henrik Belgum Age 70, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away on August 20, 2019, after a long illness. He was born in Sacramento in 1948 and graduated from Luther Burbank High School. He earned his bachelor's degree from UC Davis and went on to earn a dual doctorate in psychology and neuro-physiology from the University of Washington. He did his post-doctoral work at the University of Michigan and UCSF. Jack served as a 1st Lieutenant in the Army during the Vietnam era, stationed at Ft. Sam Houston. Jack worked as senior vice president and director of research and development for Sutter Instrument Co. in Novato, where he was granted several patents and awards. He was a San Anselmo resident for 33 years. Jack was known for his brilliance, gentleness, kindness, optimism and love for his family and co-workers. He was an avid scientist, photographer, woodworker, history buff and all-around Mr. Fix-It. Second only to his family and his work, Jack was passionate about the Southern Pacific Railroad and live steam. He was a member of the Southern Pacific Historical and Technical Society as well as the California State Railroad Museum in Sacramento. Jack is survived by his wife of 42 years, Annette Arena of San Anselmo, daughter Elena Belgum of Novato, daughter and son-in-law Monica and Brandon Bongar of Marina, beloved grandson Alex Pham of Novato, sister, Janis Belgum of Kingston, Ontario, Canada, nephew Michael Gifford and niece Jill Gifford, also of Canada. We will spend the rest of our lives missing Jack and loving him. Donations may be made in his name to the Southern Pacific Historical and Tech-nical Society or the California State Railroad Museum.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Sept. 20, 2019