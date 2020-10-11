Jack Mayer Futoran, MD Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and friends on September 28th, 2020. Jack was the eldest of three children born to Louis and Ida (Resefsky) Futoran. He was born during the 1930 depression, where his parents and extended family members all lived "above the candy store" in Brooklyn, New York. He commuted via subway daily to Stuyvesant High School, and was the captain of the Baseball team and lead runner of their winning track relay team. In 1948 he graduated high school and was accepted to NYU college of Arts and Science. He was awarded the title of "Outstanding Cadet" in their ROTC program and was a member of their rifle team. He received his baccalaureate degree a year early. In 1951 he continued his education at the University of Leiden in The Netherlands. Three years later he received his MD degree. Returning to the United States he completed his rotating internship at the Kings County Hospital in Brooklyn. In 1956 he returned to the University of Leiden and completed his postdoctoral studies, and met his future wife (Patricia Cornforth) at an afternoon tea dance in the Hague. They were married in 1957 in Brooklyn NY, and moved to San Francisco California under the auspices of the US Army residency training program. He was stationed at the Presidio of San Francisco to fulfil a OB/GYN residency at Stanford University Hospital and the Letterman Army Hospital. After his residency he was assigned to the Army Aviation Hospital in Fort Rucker Alabama as chief of the OB/GYN department. Upon discharge from the army in 1963 Jack and his family returned to San Francisco. He started his solo private practice, at 490 Post street and practiced for forty years until his retirement. He delivered hundreds of babies and always felt honored to have been entrusted with the care of his patients which he felt "was his calling". He volunteered at the Women's Health Center in Haight/Ashbury and worked at the Saint Elizabeth's Infant Hospital providing care for single mothers and their babies and was also an Assistant Professor of OB/GYN at UCSF. Following his retirement 1995 he became an active member of the SIR (Sons In Retirement) organization and enjoyed travel, golf and bocce ball. He took great pleasure in spreading humor and information to his family and friends via the internet. Jack and his wife Patricia of 63 years traveled extensively around the world. He continued to volunteer his medical expertise on the Navajo Indian Reservation in Chinle, Arizona. Jack was preceded in death by his parents and younger brother Herbert Samuel Futoran Esq. and his beautiful niece Ilyse Zeitlin-Husovsky. He is survived by Herbert's children Jeffrey, Nicole, Allison and their spouses and children. Jack is survived by his sister Paula May Zeitlin, her husband "Big Al" and their children Audrey, Barbara, and Michelle, their 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Jack was a steadfast husband and loving father to his children Robert Mark Futoran MD (wife Barbara McGee MD), Lynn Robin McCall RN (husband Gary McCall), and Gail Elaine Marsh early childhood educator (husband Peter Marsh). His love for his 8 grandchildren; Kyle Marsh (wife Liz Flannery), Megan Marsh (husband Chris Gilmer), Rachael, Sarah and Nathan Futoran, Kevin, Apryl and Mason McCall and three great granddaughters Hazel, Olivia and her little sister Willamina was immeasurable. There will be no memorial service, per Jack's request. In Lieu of flowers, donations in his memory would be appreciated and can be sent to: American Parkinson's Association 135 Parkinson Ave. Staten Island, NY 19305.



