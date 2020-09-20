Jack Raymond Poland On July 26, 2020, Jack passed away unexpectedly at his home in South Lake Tahoe, losing his battle with cancer. He was 76 years old and a resident of Novato. Jack was born in Stromsburg, Nebraska on October 25, l943 to Raymond and Agnes Poland. As his father spent his career in the Army, he spent his early years growing up in Japan and Germany, where his father was stationed. After World War II the family returned to the U.S. in l958, settling in Monterey, CA. After graduation from high school, he joined the Navy, serving on destroyers off the coast of Vietnam. After discharge from the Navy, he attended Monterey Peninsula College and graduated from USF in San Francisco. He had long careers with Levi Strauss and Co. as a production scheduler, with many trips into Mexico to set up production facilities, and later with Schlage Lock Co, as Manager of the Parts Department in San Francisco. Although he left us too soon, Jack lived a good life, was loved by many and never spent one second of his life complaining. He traveled the world, loved to read, loved to play bocce, bowl and play poker and loved spending time in Lake Tahoe. His interests ranged from volunteering on the liberty Ship Jeremiah O'Brien in San Francisco to playing the harmonica. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Jean; his daughter, Ann Marie Boisvert (Alex); son David Poland (Bridget); grandchildren Damien and Lauren Boisvert; brother Doyle (Angie) of Santa Cruz; sister Betty Parkhurst (Bob) of Portland, Oregon; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his younger brother, Terrance, of Sheridan, Wyoming. A Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Theresa Church in South Lake Tahoe. A final ceremony was held at Valley Memorial Park by Father Felix, with just the family members present.



