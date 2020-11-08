Jack Stewart Jack Stewart, a longtime resident of Fairfax, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the age of 86. He was born in Rockglen, Saskatchewan, Canada on June 14, 1934 to his parents, Stanley and Mae, and is survived by his sister, Linda Hardy of Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada. Growing up, Jack developed a true love for nature as well as sports. He was an avid hockey fan, and loved the 49ers and S.F. Giants. After coming to the United States in his 20s, Jack worked at the Southern Pacific Railroad in Los Angeles and later, in San Francisco. He is predeceased by his first wife, Frances Stewart, with whom he had three children: John Stewart, Teresa Simi (Stewart), and Greg Stewart. He is also survived by his son-in-law, Mark Simi, and daughter-in-law, Tricia Stewart. After losing Frances to cancer in 1993, Jack re-married, and is survived by his wife, Jane Ellen Stewart. He was the loving grandfather of Cailin, Emily, Aiden, Tyler, Brody and Olivia Simi, as well as Jackson, Chase and Liam Stewart. Due to the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic, a private Rosary Service and Funeral Mass will be held at St. Rita's Church in Fairfax, CA. If you would like to be contacted about a future celebration of Jack's life once it is safe to gather, please provide your contact information to Teresa Simi at discus800@gmail.com. Donations in Jack's memory to St. Rita's Church, 100 Marinda Drive, Fairfax, CA 94930; or to Marin Cursillo, P.O. Box 4101, San Rafael, CA 94913-4101, or online to MarinCursillo.com
, are greatly appreciated. Assisted by Monte's Chapel of the Hills, San Anselmo.