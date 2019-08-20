|
|
Jack Weyland 4/12/77 - 7/8/19 A brilliant financial analyst, sports enthusiast, nature lover, adventurous traveler, music appreciator and creator. With deepest sorrow, we announce that Jack Weyland, our most beloved son, family member, and friend passed away suddenly in Glendale, Arizona. Jack grew up in Marin County and in recent time spent a wonderful summer exploring nature up in the Northwest. He had relocated to Glendale, AZ at the beginning of this year. He attended Redwood High School in Larkspur, Indiana University Bloomington, and most recently furthering his education at DeVry University and Keller Graduate School of Management. He also served in the United States Air Force as radar technician. Jack had many talents and one of his proudest moments was being featured in a book titled "The Warren Buffetts Next Door." He loved music and was in the midst of creating his own music publishing company for his musical creations at the time of passing. Jack loved sports and was passionate about his favorite teams including the Baltimore Ravens, LA Angels, and UK soccer premier league's Manchester City. He loved birds, especially ravens. Jack will be missed every day by his mother, Donna Emiko Aal; his aunt, Tami Irene Belshay; his cousins, Cade and Bram Belshay; his aunt, Terri Aal; and many friends and clients. We know Jack is now with his Grandma Tsuyako, Grandpa Woody, and his Uncle Mike. We love you and miss you so much, my son. You will always be in my heart. XOXO
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Aug. 20, 2019