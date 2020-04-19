Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline L. Jones


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacqueline L. Jones Obituary
Jacqueline L. Jones Dec. 29, 1929 - Mar. 18, 2020 Jacqueline was a painter who exhibited in galleries throughout California and Mexico, participated in Marin Open Studios and taught art at Terra Linda High School. Her former husband, Byron Jones was choir director at San Rafael High School. She enjoyed her retirement years traveling with her companion, John Weisberg of Larkspur. She is survived by son, Byron W. Jones of Redding; daughter, Rebecca O. Jones of San Rafael; grandchildren, Hilary Lewis, Savanna Jones, and Evan Jones; and two great-grandchildren. A virtual celebration of her life, her beauty and her art can be found at: jacquelinelilyjones.blogspot.com.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacqueline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -