Jacqueline L. Jones Dec. 29, 1929 - Mar. 18, 2020 Jacqueline was a painter who exhibited in galleries throughout California and Mexico, participated in Marin Open Studios and taught art at Terra Linda High School. Her former husband, Byron Jones was choir director at San Rafael High School. She enjoyed her retirement years traveling with her companion, John Weisberg of Larkspur. She is survived by son, Byron W. Jones of Redding; daughter, Rebecca O. Jones of San Rafael; grandchildren, Hilary Lewis, Savanna Jones, and Evan Jones; and two great-grandchildren. A virtual celebration of her life, her beauty and her art can be found at: jacquelinelilyjones.blogspot.com.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Apr. 19, 2020