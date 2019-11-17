|
James A. (Jim) Scull 1944-2019 San Rafael, CA age 75, died peacefully at home on Oct. 27, 2019 following a lengthy illness. He is survived by his wife, Mary Molander Scull; children, Katie Scull of Layfayette, CA and Alex Scull of San Francisco, CA. Jim is also survived by his brother, Richard Scull of Greeneville, TN, sisters-in-law Roberta Scull of Knoxville, TN and Martha Scull of Asheville, NC and by many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. Pre-deceasing him were parents, Herbert M. Scull, Sr. and Mary Alice Johnson Scull; brother Herbert M. Scull, Jr. and sister, Nancy Egerton Ross, all of Knoxville, TN. Jim was born in Long Beach, CA. Following WWII, his family moved to Knoxville, TN. He graduated in Engineering from the University of Tennessee and achieved his JD at the Chicago Kent School of Law. Professionally Jim was a licensed attorney and CPA. He served as an hospital administrator at the Cook County Hospital in Chicago, IL, and the French Hospital, San Francisco, CA. Most recently, he was a Financial Advisor and CPA for clients in the San Rafael, CA area. Jim had many interests academically, professionally, and recreationally. Many benefitted by his recall of experiences relating to his workplaces, worldwide travels and adventures on motorcycles and bicycles; Jim was a seasoned, die-hard SF Bay swimmer. He seemed to never meet a stranger and could will his way into and out of any situation with his quick wit, convincing talk and a good yarn, mostly truthful, rendered with a TN twang. Jim truly doted on his children and pugs. Jim celebrated a Living Memorial in April with all his family present. It was a lovely, intimate occasion as the Scull Family gathered and celebrated Jim's life-loving, risk-taking self. Jim told some of his many stories that day and shared the love he felt with his family and a few close friends. That celebration was held at "Aunt Mary's Cafe" in Oakland. Aunt Mary's is owned by Jim's cousin, Jack Stewart, and named after Jim's Mother, Mary Alice. He would encourage each of you to dine at Aunt Mary's in his memory. A graveside service and burial were held on Nov. 9 at Fernwood Cemetery, Mill Valley. Donations may be made to the Schurig Brain Injury Recovery Center in Larkspur, CA.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Nov. 17, 2019