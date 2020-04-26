|
James O'Gorman It is with a sad heart; we announce the passing of James Alexander O'Gorman. Jim was born in St. Louis, MO on April 6, 1931 to Richard and Frieda O'Gorman and passed away on March 27, 2020. He was one of nine siblings. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Frieda; his son, Patrick; daughter, Margaret Price; three brothers and one sister. He was Grandfather to Reese Shaffer and Kate Rule, Great-Grandfather to Talisman Marshall, Ronin and Samuel Rule. Jim is survived by his loving wife, Mary, with whom he was happily married for 42 years. Jim worked as a truck driver for many years. His last job before retirement was with Westamerica Bank as their purchasing department driver. Jim loved driving and traveling. Jim was laid to rest at Valley Memorial Park on April 2, 2020. Due to the present restrictions on group gatherings, a memorial will be celebrated at a future date.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Apr. 26, 2020