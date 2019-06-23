Home

James Allen Callinan July 5, 1939 - May 28, 2019 James Allen Callinan was born at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester, MN, on July 5, 1939 to Frances Elizabeth (Odendahl) Callinan and Harry Thomas Callinan. He died on May 28th in the 80th year of his life, peacefully surrounded by love and prayer with his wife, children, and a chaplain. Jim is preceded in death by his parents and older brother, Dan. Jim is survived by his loving wife, Merrie (in their 50th wedding anniversary year); children, Tom and Krista (Jason); and granddaughters, Iris and Eliza, whom he adored. Two brothers, Mike (Pam) and Tom (Marj), and many nieces and nephews also survive him. Friends and family are invited to attend a Celebration of Life on Saturday, June 29th at 10:00 a.m. at St. James Parish, 1275 B St., Davis, CA 95616, followed by a reception at the Callinan home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Yolo Hospice in memory of Jim, 1909 Galileo Ct., Davis, CA 95616, where Jim and Merrie received excellent support the last six months of Jim's life. Jim's full obituary may be viewed at: www.smith-funerals.com.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on June 23, 2019
