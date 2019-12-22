|
James Arthur Robinson James (Jim) Robinson of Novato passed away December 10, 1939, at age 80. Jim was born on February 13, 1939 in Kalamazoo, MI to Maynard and Catherine Robinson. He attended Culver Military Academy in Culver, IN and then received his Civil Engineering degree at the University of Toledo in Ohio. Upon graduation Jim joined U.S. Army Intelligence in 1963, which led to service in Korea. He retired from the Army Reserve in 1991. In 1967, Jim moved to San Diego to work on the San Diego/Coronado Bay Bridge. While in San Diego, he met and later married his wife, Joan, in 1970. They later moved to Marin County in 1971, where he joined BART as an Engineer. He enjoyed a lifetime of skiing the Sierras and Cascades up until the age of 78. For many years, he involved himself with Boy Scouts and YMCA Indian Princesses, where he enjoyed a plethora of outdoor activities with his children. He was a member of ROA (Reserve Officer's Association) and the Queen's Club Military Officers Dining Association. Upon retirement in 2002, Jim busied himself with the Marin Genealogical Society, where he took an active role. Throughout the years, Jim was an avid fan of the 49ers, Warriors, and SF Giants. Jim is survived by his wife Joan of Novato, son Jeremy (daughter-in-law Lacy), grandson Dustin of Aliso Viejo, CA, daughter Jennifer Maddox (son-in-law Patrick), grandchildren Adelaide and Everett of Portland, OR. Any contributions may be made to Hospice by the Bay.
