James Bernard "Jim" Sweeney

James Bernard "Jim" Sweeney Obituary
James "Jim" Bernard Sweeney Of San Rafael, California died peacefully Thursday, June 13, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Alberta "Toots" (Brown) Sweeney; his children Christopher (Abby) Sweeney, Kathleen (Chris Robbins) Sweeney; and his grandchildren Mitch, Derek, Kyle and Brett Sweeney. He is preceded in death by his son, Michael David Sweeney. A Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, June 18, 11:00am at St. Isabella Catholic Church, One Trinity Way, San Rafael California, 94903. Memorial donations may be made in Jim's honor to Hospice by The Bay, Larkspur, California. Arrangements under the direction of Monte's Chapel of the Hills, San Anselmo.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on June 18, 2019
