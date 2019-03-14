|
James C. McColgan Of Chapin, SC, formally of Novato, CA, passed away on March 7, 2019 after a long illness, surrounded by his family. He was predeceased by his parents and two sisters, Marion Carrell (Bill) and Barbara Kearney (Russ). He is survived by his wife, Gail, of 58 years; daughters, Beth Allen (Ken), Julie McColgan, Suzie Steffee and a grandson, Austin. After retirement from Safeway, Jim and Gail were able to travel the United States for many years making good friends from far and near. During their life together, the family went on amazing vacations, which included visits to many of our nation's national parks. A private service will be held at a later date. Any donations of remembrance may be made in his honor to the National Park Foundation, 1110 Vermont Ave. NW, Suite 200, Washington, DC 20005. www.caughmanharman funeralhome.net
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Mar. 14, 2019