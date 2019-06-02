|
James Carl Nye October 31, 1935 May 11, 2019 Jim was called home May 11 at the age of 83 after a long illness, traveling that journey with style and grace. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend and will be remembered as a kind and generous man who will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He was born in Eugene, Missouri but his family moved to Kansas City when he was 5 years old. He met the love of his life, Shirley, in high school and they married in 1956, spending 63 happy years together. He went to work for an insurance company and in 1958 was transferred to New Jersey. They lived there for seven years where their daughters were born. After three different company mergers, he settled in the Bay Area and worked for Fireman's Fund. Though he didn't finish college, he took many classes related to his work and also taught some courses for the American Management Association. He was active in the community as a member of the College of Marin Foundation, was a director in the Rotary Club of Novato, served on the Novato Hospital Fund Development committee for 12 years and chaired its annual golf tournament for 10 years. He was President of the Novato Chamber of Commerce from 1990-91 and also chaired the Novato Art and Wine Festival in 1990. He pitched for a Lob Ball Team called "The Novato City Slickers" until he was 52. He was also very active with the Presbyterian Church of Novato, where he was a member for more than 50 years. He retired in 1996 after 41 years with Fireman's Fund. After retirement Jim served on the golf committee for the Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Marin and Napa counties. He enjoyed camping, hiking, baseball and golf. He served as treasurer of the Indian Valley Golf League for 25 years and chaired several charity golf tournaments. His children and grandchildren were the light of his life and though he rarely spoke his feelings, he showed them through his actions. He is survived by his wife Shirley; daughters Karrie Ryan (Tom Ryan) and Linda Nye (Brian Clabby); granddaughter Shannon Ryan; grandson Tristan James Clabby; brother Kenneth Nye; nephew Jeff Nye and niece Leslie Nye Moore; and niece Beth Kennedy and nephew Scott Kennedy. Friends are invited to a Celebration of Life taking place June 29th at 11:00 a.m. at the Presbyterian Church of Novato, 710 Wilson Avenue, Novato. A reception will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Alzheimers Research or the .
Published in Marin Independent Journal from June 2 to June 23, 2019