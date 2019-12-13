|
|
James English James ("Jim") English, 81, a resident of northern California for almost fifty years, passed away on December 2, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Jim was born on October 13, 1939 to Marie Schneider English and William Joseph English II in Galesburg, Illinois. He also had one brother, William "Joe" English, who passed away in 2013. He is survived by his wife, Carol K. Lind, his stepdaughter Amy Lind, his stepson Colby Lind, his sister-in-law Kathy English, his nephews John and Jim English, his nieces Patricia English-Schneider and Mary English, four great nieces and nephews, and five great-great nieces and nephews. Jim and Carol were residents of Tiburon for 20 years, before they moved to Cincinnati to live near their daughter Amy. Jim attended Marquette University, where he received his Bachelor of Arts and Juris Doctor degrees. He first practiced law in Lake Geneva, Illinois and then moved to San Francisco in the early 1970s, where he practiced law until 2017. Jim was an avid fan of college basketball, creative writing, and poetry. A celebration of life will take place at The Kenwood, 5435 Kenwood Road, Cincinnati, Ohio at 2-4pm on Saturday, December 21, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to The Bay Institute Aquarium Foundation, website: https://www.aquariumofthebay.org/bay-ecotarium-donation; email: [email protected]; checks can be mailed to: Bay.org, 55 Francisco St., San Francisco, CA, 94133. For further information, please contact Amy Lind at [email protected]
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Dec. 13 to Dec. 17, 2019