James Francis Grant James Francis Grant, 91, of San Rafael and Little River, passed away peacefully on July 18, 2019 at his home. He was born in San Francisco, California on August 7, 1927 and grew up in Vallejo. Jim married Jan Angela Price on September 8, 1956 in Jan's hometown of Omak, Washington. Jim and Jan lived in San Rafael and had the first of six children in July of 1957. He worked for New York Life Insurance Company as an executive recruiter, and a correctional officer at San Quentin State Prison. He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Grace Grant, and sisters Jeanne Rossi, Virginia Lee Peck, and Carol Grant. He is survived by his wife Jan; children Stephen (Suzette), Brian (Julie), Jeffrey (Susan), Audrey Meyer (Bill Meyer), Paul (Julie), and Bruce (Mie); 12 grandchildren (thirteenth grandchild expected in November), and one great-grandchild. Memorial services will be held at noon on August 10th at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Mendocino, CA. To view a fuller obituary, leave an online condolence, or share a special memory, please visit our website at: https://www.dignity memorial.com/ and search for James Francis Grant. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's memory can be made to either Hospice by the Bay or the Dolphin Club San Francisco.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Aug. 4, 2019