|
|
James G. Girard Mar. 19, 1934 - Nov.11, 2019 Jim graduated from Cal Tech as a chemical engineer, and worked for Chevron for 38 years, in Richmond, El Paso, Puerto Barrios, Guatemala, finally returning to the Richmond refinery in 1969, later overseeing the construction of the Richmond Lube Oil Project expansion. The young family settled in Marin and became active members of the 1st Presbyterian Church and later the 1st Congregational Church. When Jim retired he took classes at COM, loving continuing his education. He also enjoyed playing golf, camping with friends, geology field trips, and singing in the Marin barbershop chorus and church choir. He was preceded in death by his parents Jim and Mattie Lou Girard. He is succeeded by Judy, his wife of 54 years; their sons, James and Jonathan; his sister Mary Kopp and her husband Jim; nieces and nephews: Katherine Jones, David Kopp, Daryl Kopp, David Watson, Sarah Floyd, KT Watson; and "adopted" grandchildren, Riley Hufford & Joe Mason. A celebration of his life will be held February 23, at 2:00 pm at 1st Congregational Church, 8 N. San Pedro Rd., San Rafael, CA.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Feb. 9, 2020