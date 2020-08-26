1/1
James Hallstrom
1933 - 2020
James Hallstrom Dec. 2, 1933 Aug. 22, 2020 Jim passed away August 22, 2020 at the age of 86. He served in the Navy, Army, and Army Reserves. He served in the Korean War and was awarded a Purple Heart. After being discharged from the Army, he started a career with the US Postal Service and retired after 22 years. During his career at the post office, he joined the Army Reserves and developed a love of cooking. Because of his love of cooking, he volunteered on the SS Jeremiah O'Brien as chief steward for 17 years. He loved sports and during his postal career he played softball and later became an umpire. He and his wife were avid square dancers for over 30 years. He is survived by his loving wife, Nita, of 62 years; two daughters, Cindy Hallstrom and Holly Amero; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a loving sister, Greta. Arrangements by: Adobe Creek Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Petaluma. 707-789-9000

Published in Marin Independent Journal on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
August 26, 2020
Our thoughts are with the family and friends at this time.
Adobe Creek Funeral Home
