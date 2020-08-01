James Herbert Madden, Jr. James Herbert Madden Jr., commonly known as "Herb Jr." passed away peacefully, surrounded by his children on July 10, 2020. He was 90 years old. Born May 8, 1930, at Ross General Hospital in Ross, CA, Herb Jr. was the only son in a family with six siblings. Herb Jr. was apprenticed by his father, Herb Sr., when he was 10 years old, just as Herb Sr. had been apprenticed by his father at the Anderson Christofani boatyard. Herb Jr. later carried on the same tradition with his own three children, putting them to work learning the boating business when they were also 10. Herb Jr's apprenticeship was to build one of the many well-known San Francisco Bay "Bird" sailboats. During the 1940s Herb Jr. assisted his father in the building of the Sausalito Yacht Harbor. In the late 1940s, Herb Sr. brought Herb Jr. to Buton, a small island in the Celebese islands near Sulawesi for more than a year. Their goal was to set up a boatbuilding business and teach the local people the crafts necessary to run such a boatyard. Herb Sr. also wanted to continue to teach Herb Jr. more about the boatbuilding trade. They spent 13 tough months in BauBau, the largest city on the island. There they built a mill, two boats, and finished the infrastructure for the boatyard. They lived on a remote island with only two steamer visits a month as their primary contact with the outside world and lived on a bland diet of fish and rice. Herb Jr. especially remembered always finding fleas in the rice. Upon return of this adventure, Herb attended the College of Marin, then served in the Air Force from August 1950 until being honorably discharged in August of 1953. He was an Airman 1st class and served as a construction equipment mechanic in the 814th Air Base Group and was stationed at Fairchild AFB, Washington. After his service with the Air Force, he graduated from Heald's School of Engineering. Upon graduation, he worked with Bechtel Corporation. In 1957 Herb decided to go back to work with his father at the Sausalito Yacht Harbor and never turned back. He was multitalented and would jump into any aspect of building and running the Harbor. Herb managed an incredible crew, many of them dedicated their entire careers to working at the Sausalito Yacht Harbor. He built the pile driver and custom tug, which are still at the Sausalito Yacht Harbor, and drove over 10,000 piles. He built docks, bulkheads, ran the travel lift, and boatyard, built buildings, and had boats designed and built, including Fuji and Aries sailboats. Simultaneously, he was running a Chandlery, Yacht Sales business, leasing slips, and managing the day-to-day operations of the Sausalito Yacht Harbor. Like his father, Herb was a doer, no job was beneath him, no job was taken on that would not be completed to perfection. He would head in a direction and nothing would turn him around. Herb loved extreme sports and was an honorary lifetime member of the Olympic and Dolphin clubs in San Francisco. He went skydiving out of Yolo County at the age of 75. He was a strong mountain biker, a skilled sailor, and an avid abalone diver, free diving for the last time at age 80. As a competitive swimmer, Herb was invited by the Olympic Club to compete in Australia. He also competed with the Dolphin Club in many open water events, numerous Polar Bear swims, and the Alcatraz and Golden Gate Bridge crossings. He competed in the Escape from Alcatraz triathlon three times, completing his last Escape at 60 years of age. His love for sports and competition was inspirational and irresistible. Rain or shine, Herb was always the leader of the pack no one could say no to Herb. Survived by his sons, James F. Madden (Jim) and Michael J. Madden (Mike); daughter, Colleen M. Madden; grandchildren, Ryan M. Mullen and Laura C. Mullen; sister, Lucille M. Madden; and many nieces and nephews. Herb was a wonderful father and grandfather, his friendship, dedication, and drive will be missed by many, but he will remain in our hearts forever. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to a charity of your choice
. A celebration of life will be determined at a later date.