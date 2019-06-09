|
James J. Romeo Col. USA Retired Jim Romeo passed away at the age of 84 in his home in Novato on May 8, 2019, surrounded by his family. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 58 years Dr. Roberta Romeo, son Ben and daughter-in-law Ginger of Reno, NV, daughter Karin Romeo, son-in-law Michael Spencer and grandson Aidan Spencer of Richmond, CA. Jim is predeceased by his younger sister Sylvia Pierorazio of Bronxville, NY. Jim was born and raised in Tuckahoe, NY. He worked his way through Creedmoor School of Nursing in Queens, NY and upon graduation joined the Army Nurse Corps. Jim met and married Roberta in San Francisco after a whirlwind romance. They raised their two children while stationed all over the country, and overseas. He obtained his BS and MS in Nursing while encouraging his wife to pursue her advanced degrees as well. He retired from the ANC after 30 years as a Colonel with the distinct achievement of serving as first male chief nurse of Walter Reed Army Medical Center in DC. He was a lover and supporter of the arts, especially opera, a world traveler from the age of 18, an avid reader and crossword puzzle enthusiast, a loving husband and father, and he enjoyed sharing a good meal and a good laugh. His sense of humor, his love and his presence are missed greatly.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on June 9, 2019