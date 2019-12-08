|
|
James John Fagundes James Fagundes, beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away at home on Friday, November 15th, surrounded by his family. Born in San Rafael in 1934 and raised in San Anselmo, Jim attended St. Anselm School and Marin Catholic High School. Jim served in the Navy and was a Korean War veteran, having been involved in operations in the Pacific. Jim courted Tonia Virginia Spain and the couple married in 1958, settling in San Anselmo where they raised four children. Jim and Toni recently celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary. Jim was an avid classic car collector. He owned and restored a 1930 Model A Ford pickup and a 1943 Willie's jeep as well as other vintage vehicles. Jim enjoyed traveling. His voyages included trips throughout the United States, Europe and Asia. A favorite vacation was visiting Portugal's Azores Islands, the birthplace of his grandparents. Jim is survived by his wife Tonia, children Lori Dubuc (Dan), Deborah Warren (H.R.), Daniel Fagundes (Sandra), Teresa Dubuc (Ken) and his grand-children; Zachary, Leah, Matthew, Alix, Rachel, Julia, Chloe and Diana. His sister, Barbara of Petaluma, also survives him. A private funeral mass was held at St. Anselm Church on Friday, November 22nd. He is buried at Mt. Olivet cemetery alongside his infant daughter, Mary Virginia, his parents Joseph and Lillian, and his brother George. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or Hospice by the Bay.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Dec. 8, 2019