James Joseph Brown 9/6/1931 - 11/11/2020 Jim Brown, longtime Marin resident, Tamalpais High School District teacher and restaurateur, passed away peacefully at his home in the early hours of November 11, 2020. He was an only child, born September 6, 1931 in San Francisco to Joe and Marge Brown. They moved from North Beach to Fairfax in 1946, where Jim worked at the Alpine Market at the corner of Bolinas and Broadway. After graduation from Sacred Heart High School in San Francisco, he attended the College of Marin. He served in the US Marine Corps during the Korean era and was proud of having been a Marine until the day he died. He continued his studies at San Francisco State, where he earned a BS in Botany and a teaching credential. He met Niz (Amelia) Nizetich on a blind date at Gene's Bit of Bohemia in San Anselmo the summer of 1959. They married on January 30, 1960. She said "we need to start a family right away because (at 28) you are old!" The first of four kids came a few days before Christmas. Their growing family moved to Woodacre in 1963, about the time he started teaching at Sir Francis Drake High School in San Anselmo. At Drake, he taught Biology, and later ceramics. A ceramics artist, he showed his tableware and inventive sculptures at local art festivals. In 1975 he transferred to San Andreas High School where he taught many subjects covering his vast interests. An avid cook and an Italian in his soul, he and Niz operated La Lanterna in Kentfield from 1985-1992 - one of the first restaurants in Marin to serve Northern Italian cuisine. Former employees of La Lanterna still recall what a special place it was. Jim was not just owner and chef, he was a mentor for and cared deeply about everyone who worked for him. A man of the land, Jim built beautiful landscapes of stone, wood and exposed aggregate. He worked the soil, planted trees and shrubs and fruit orchards. He planted a vegetable garden every summer from his late teens until he could no longer make it down to the garden plot. He loved stories which he read and listened to until his last days. He loved classical music and Italian Opera. Some of his last waking hours were spent listening to Puccini surrounded by his family. Jim has passed on to his entire family a love of food: growing it, cooking it and gathering to share it, being compelled to tend the land we live on, an endless curiosity about everything and anything, the capacity to love whole-heartedly and the imperative to keep your word and to honor one another. He was considerate of everyone he encountered never one to impose his view, or inconvenience another. The world is more beautiful, loving and delicious because he lived 89 years in it. While Jim had many other interests and was a storehouse of information, the most important part of his life was his family. He is mourned and will be forever missed by the love of his life, Niz, who he called "Melia;" his kids Joe, Cara, Matt and Mike; their spouses, Vernona, Joe, Lynn and Julie; and his grandchildren: Leigh, Andrew, Amanda, Kiersten and Nicole. To honor his memory, it would make Jim happy if you would cook for those you love even and especially simple, good food - and be kind. The Browns are planning an online memorial in the coming weeks. Send an email to brownlochef@gmail.com if you would like us to let you know the details.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store