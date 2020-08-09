James Joseph Coyne, III "Bowser" Age 63 of Sausalito, CA, formerly of Allison Park, PA; died suddenly on Sunday, August 2 while mountain biking in Mill Valley, CA. Beloved son of the late James J. Coyne Jr. and Ruth McGregor Coyne. Cherished brother of Bonnie A. Coyne MD (Donald Carson MD) of Presto, PA and Christopher M. Coyne (Mickey Liera) of Tampa, FL. Favorite uncle of McGregor James Coyne and Jackson Liera Coyne. Predeceased by his 2-day-old twin sister, Margaret Jean. Bowser lived his life on his own terms, and left the way he would have wanted, but far sooner than those who love him would have wished. The family extends a special thanks to his neighbor, Steve, who found him and called for help, and gratitude to the Mill Valley paramedics who tried to save him. No services at this time. Contributions in his memory may be made to: Animal Friends, via ThinkingOutsideTheCage. org; or the American Heart Association
. Assisted by Monte's Chapel of the Hills, San Anselmo, CA.