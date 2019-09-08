|
James Louis Karageorge Passed peacefully and in his home on 8/27/2019 at 2:30am. He was born to Jane and Louis Karageorge on 4/15/1951 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. His sister Nina was born three years prior. He adored and is survived by his wife, Paula Karsh, his children Jason, Adam, and Mira, and his grandchildren Ajay and Norah. He had beautiful relationships with his daughters-in-law, Candace Bribiesca and Kimiye Karageorge, as did he with Colin Guidi - his beloved son-in-law. Jim attended Yale University for undergraduate school, where he majored in philosophy, and moved to California to complete a masters in film at Stanford University in 1974. After completing his film degree, he decided to do his story telling through photography (his original passion) and launched KarageorgeStudio, where he enjoyed over forty years as a Corporate photographer. There was nothing Jim loved more than spending quality time with family and friends and rarely missed an opportunity to generate beautiful relational moments through conversation, meals, holidays, and everyday exchanges. Having studied philosophy and played athletics throughout his life, the interplay of mind and body always fascinated him and was reflected in the eccentric array of arts and athletic communities he cherished and cultivated.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Sept. 8, 2019