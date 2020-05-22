James Michael Nichelini
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Michael Nichelini, LPT It is with great sadness that we announce the loss of our dear James, who passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Sunday, April 26, 2020. A native of Marin County, growing up in Novato and living most of his life in Marin. James was a talented artist and could render in multiple art forms whether it be comic characters or accurate realistic drawings. He loved music and loved to build his own string instruments. He loved adventure whether it be riding his motorcycle or skydiving or traveling in Asia or Europe with his loving wife Vickie. James is survived by his adored wife, Vickie; his father, Jim; his brother, Alex; nieces Adrienne, Camille and Maggie; nephew, Matthew; and aunts Joanne and Audrey; bro-in-law Tim; and numerous cousins and friends. Private interment was at Valley Memorial Park. A celebration of his life is planned for the fall.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Valley Memorial Park Cemetery, Funeral Home, Crematory and Reception Center
650 Bugeia Ln.
Novato, CA 94945
415-897-9609
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved