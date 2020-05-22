James Michael Nichelini, LPT It is with great sadness that we announce the loss of our dear James, who passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Sunday, April 26, 2020. A native of Marin County, growing up in Novato and living most of his life in Marin. James was a talented artist and could render in multiple art forms whether it be comic characters or accurate realistic drawings. He loved music and loved to build his own string instruments. He loved adventure whether it be riding his motorcycle or skydiving or traveling in Asia or Europe with his loving wife Vickie. James is survived by his adored wife, Vickie; his father, Jim; his brother, Alex; nieces Adrienne, Camille and Maggie; nephew, Matthew; and aunts Joanne and Audrey; bro-in-law Tim; and numerous cousins and friends. Private interment was at Valley Memorial Park. A celebration of his life is planned for the fall.



